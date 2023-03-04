HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 3/4: Poky falls to Hillcrest in title game, Bear Lake captures state title By JOURNAL STAFF Mar 4, 2023 Mar 4, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bear Lake's Bryson Crane tries to find room for a layup during Saturday's 2A state championship game against Melba. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS BASKETBALL4A state tournamentHillcrest 62, Pocatello 58 The Thunder take second place, falling to the Knights in the title game for the second straight year.Blackfoot 69, Skyview 46The Broncos take third place at the state tournament.3A state tournamentTeton 68, Snake River 58Panthers fall in the third-place game.2A state tournamentBear Lake 55, Melba 44Bears capture the 2A state championship.1AD1 state tournamentGrace 50, Castleford 38Grizzlies take third.1AD2 state tournamentRockland 57, Watersprings 46Bulldogs take third at state. Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Zoology Games And Toys Politics Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
