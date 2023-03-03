HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 3/3: Poky clips Blackfoot, Bear Lake boys advance to 2A title game By JOURNAL STAFF Mar 3, 2023 Mar 3, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello guard Julian Bowie dribbles up the floor during Friday's 4A state semifinal against Blackfoot at the Idaho Center in Nampa. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS BASKETBALL5A state tournamentEagle 46, Highland 43 Rams' season ends after two losses in the state tournament.4A state tournamentPocatello 61, Blackfoot 58Julian Bowie nailed the game-winning triple for the Thunder, who will play Hillcrest in the state title game at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Center.3A state tournamentBonners Ferry 55, Snake River 54The Panthers will play Teton at noon Saturday for third place.2A state tournamentBear Lake 53, Kellogg 48The Bears will play Melba at 1:40 p.m. Saturday for the state championship.Cole Valley 52, West Side 45The Pirates' season ends with two losses at the state tournament.1AD1 state tournament Lakeside 53, Grace 51The Grizzlies will square off with Castleford at noon Saturday for third place.1AD2 state tournamentKendrick 58, Rockland 56The Bulldogs will play Watersprings at noon Saturday in the third-place game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Zoology Games And Toys Politics Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Highland can't keep up with Lake City in 5A state opener loss Inkom woman writes song, releases music video to help inspire others through faith Poky boys overpower Bishop Kelly in 4A state opener 'IT'S A MIRACLE': Only one person suffers minor injuries when roof collapses at Blue Moon Bar in Lava Hot Springs Fullmer, Bonnie A WALKING TESTIMONY: Florida man walking America for mental health, addiction awareness makes stop in Southeast Idaho American Falls High School seniors net $502,000 in scholarships at ISU National Signing Day Opinion: Extremist GOP legislators are at it again, attacking our public libraries American Falls drop-in meeting scheduled concerning intersection of Pocatello Avenue and SH-39 HS scores 3/2: Poky boys rout Bishop Kelly, Highland boys fall to Lake City Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
