HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 3/2: Poky boys rout Bishop Kelly, Highland boys fall to Lake City By JOURNAL STAFF Mar 2, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL
5A state tournament
Lake City 62, Highland 25
Rams play Eagle on Friday.

4A state tournament
Pocatello 63, Bishop Kelly 41
Thunder play Blackfoot in Friday's semifinals.

3A state tournament
Snake River 64, Homedale 54
Panthers play Bonners Ferry in Friday's semifinals.

2A state tournament
Bear Lake 54, West Side 41
Bears will play Kellogg in Friday's semifinals.

1AD1 state tournament
Grace 65, Victory Charter 50
Grizzlies play Lakeside in Friday's semifinals.

1AD2 state tournament
Rockland 62, Timberline (W) 33
Bulldogs play Kendrick in Friday's semifinals.
