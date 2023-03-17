HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 3/17: Poky baseball earns two twins, Highland falls to Mountain View By JOURNAL STAFF Mar 17, 2023 Mar 17, 2023 Updated 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello's Mack Evans makes contact with a ball last season against Preston. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BASEBALLPocatello 9, Idaho Falls 3Jayce Vaughan collected two hits and three RBI for the Thunder, while Mack Evans struck out six in four scoreless innings.Pocatello 5, Twin Falls 1 Catcher Martin Serrano drove in two runs, and Brody Burch drove in one on two hits — and fanned six in five innings on the mound. Poky returns to action Thursday at Green Mountain (CO).Mountain View 14, Highland 6Drew Hymas drove in three runs for Highland, but the Rams couldn't survive Mountain View's seven-run second inning. Rams return to action Saturday against Rocky Mountain and Twin Falls. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Police: High school staffer arrested for sexual battery of student, destroying evidence Woman dies after being ejected from minivan during crash at local intersection Authorities asking for public's help in search for local runaway 15-year-old girls Local man gets extra prison time for third child sex abuse conviction Historic barn among numerous Bear Lake County structures to collapse from heavy snowfall The Lunch Box food truck feeds hungry Spudnik workers, community members Atwood, Russ "Atdog" Prosecutors aim to prohibit mention of Torey Adamcik at rescheduled Brad Compher trial Local dogs and cats in need of forever homes ISU forward Daxton Carr enters the transfer portal Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
