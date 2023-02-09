HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 2/9: Poky, Blackfoot, Rockland girls all earn district titles JOURNAL STAFF Feb 9, 2023 Feb 9, 2023 Updated 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello guard Taylee Rogers lays in a basket over the arms of Century defender Taylor Smith during Thursday's game. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GIRLS BASKETBALLPocatello 48, Century 28Kennasyn Garza totaled 14 points for the Thunder, who are headed to the 4A state tournament for the first time since 2014.Blackfoot 58, Shelley 55 The Broncos are headed back to the 4A state tournament as well.Teton 66, Marsh Valley 45Eagles’ season ends in the 3A District 5 regional play-in game.Rockland 49, Mackay 46The Bulldogs earn the 1AD2 District 5 title and are headed back to state, where they will get a chance to repeat as state champions.BOYS BASKETBALLBear Lake 67, Aberdeen 44Three scored in double figures for the Bears, including Keaton Carlsen (14), Tyler Beresford (12) and Bryson Crane (10). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Zoology Ethnology Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
