HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 2/8: Highland boys beat Thunder Ridge, Preston boys top Century By JOURNAL STAFF Feb 8, 2023 Feb 8, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago

Highland forward Jayden Wright drives to the basket during Wednesday's game against Thunder Ridge. Kyle Riley/For the Journal

BOYS BASKETBALL

Highland 43, Thunder Ridge 32
Jayden Wright scored a game-best 18 point for the Rams, who have one more regular-season game: At Madison on Friday.

Blackfoot 66, Bonneville 45
Ryan Reynolds posted 20 points for the Broncos.

Preston 65, Century 59
Richie Bull led the Diamondbacks with 17 points, but with the win, the Indians maintain the second spot in the 4A District 5 standings.

Grace 63, Challis 31
Dallon Draper led the Grizzlies with 12 points.
