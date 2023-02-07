Reagan Trulson Century

Century forward Reagan Trulson tries to find room to go up around the basket during Tuesday’s game against Preston.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

GIRLS BASKETBALLCentury 50, Preston 26

The Diamondbacks will play at Pocatello on Thursday night. If the Thunder win, they’ll earn the 4A District 5 crown and advance to the 4A state tournament. If the Diamondbacks win, these two teams will meet again on Saturday, with a trip to state on the line.

