HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 2/21: Poky boys top Century, Highland boys fall to Madison By JOURNAL STAFF Feb 21, 2023 Feb 21, 2023 Updated 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello guard Kesler Vaughan surveys the defense as he dribbles up the court during Tuesday's district tournament game against Century. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS BASKETBALL5A District 5/6 TournamentMadison 53, Highland 32 The Rams will play in a state play-in game, set for Saturday at Burley against a opponent TBD.4A District 5 TournamentPocatello 75, Century 53Thunder will travel to Preston on Thursday night.2A District 5 TournamentBear Lake 56, West Side 50Bears have booked their spot at the 2A state tournament, while the Pirates will play in a state play-in game, which is slated for Saturday at Pocatello HS against an opponent TBD. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Dog dies, family displaced in Pocatello house fire State police help save local man who reportedly overdosed on fentanyl while driving on I-15 near Fort Hall Avalanche temporarily shuts down local highway Winter storm expected to bring lots of snow, 55 mph winds to East Idaho tonight until Wednesday morning Browning, Chris Police: Two local men arrested after threatening women with weapons during separate incidents Three dead, four injured in wrecks on local freeways within 12-hour span Blackfoot music school expanding to Pocatello, hosting open house on Friday Fanning, James Allen Fisher, John Marvin Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.