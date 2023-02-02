HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 2/2: Poky girls top Century, Snake River girls beat American Falls By JOURNAL STAFF Feb 2, 2023 Feb 2, 2023 Updated 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello guard Alivia Marshall lines up a 3-pointer during Thursday's 4A District 5 tournament game against Century. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GIRLS BASKETBALLPocatello 48, Century 36Elle Hokanson scored 14 points for the Thunder, who will return to action next Thursday in what could be the 4A District 5 championship game.Snake River 49, American Falls 29 The Panthers will host Marsh Valley or American Falls on Monday in what could become the 3A District 5 championship game.Madison 56, Highland 34The Rams' season comes to an end in the 5A District 5/6 tournament.Sho-Ban 49, Clark County 16 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Hydrography Games And Toys Law Ancient History Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
