HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 2/17: Snake River girls clip Sugar-Salem, Poky boys fall to Preston By JOURNAL STAFF Feb 17, 2023 Feb 17, 2023 Updated 17 min ago

GIRLS BASKETBALL4A state tournamentPocatello 54, Twin Falls 39 The Thunder will play Minico in Saturday's consolation title game.Minico 50, Blackfoot 39The Broncos' season ends after two losses at state.3A state tournamentSnake River 38, Sugar-Salem 36The Panthers will play Timberlake Saturday afternoon for the 3A state championship.2A state tournamentSoda Springs 37, Cole Valley 25The Cardinals will play Melba in Saturday's 2A state championship game.Melba 53, West Side 31The Pirates will play Cole Valley in Saturday's third-place game.1AD1 state tournamentGrace 57, Lakeside 37The Grizzlies will play Liberty Charter for the consolation title on Saturday.1AD2 state tournamentCouncil 42, Rockland 24The Bulldogs will square off with Deary at noon Saturday for third place.BOYS BASKETBALL4A District 5 TournamentPreston 57, Pocatello 54The Thunder will play Century on Tuesday night, with the winner playing Preston again on Thursday for the district title.1A District 5/6 TournamentGrace 54, Butte County 53The Grizzlies will play in Thursday's district championship game.
