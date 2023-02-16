HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 2/16: Poky, Blackfoot girls fall at state, Rockland girls advance By JOURNAL STAFF Feb 16, 2023 Feb 16, 2023 Updated 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello guard Taylor Bunderson looks to pass during Thursday's 4A state tournament game against Bishop Kelly. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GIRLS BASKETBALL4A state tournamentBishop Kelly 51, Pocatello 33 Alivia Marshall scored seven points for the Thunder, who will play at 2 p.m. Friday on the consolation side of the bracket.3A state tournamentSnake River 67, Buhl 18The Panthers will play Sugar-Salem at 7 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals, which will be played at Skyview High School in Nampa.2A state tournamentSoda Springs 67, Ambrose 27Four players scored in double figures for the Cardinals, who will play Cole Valley in the semifinals, set for 5 p.m. Friday at Bishop Kelly High School.West Side 48, Ririe 44 (OT)Aubrie Barzee totaled 13 points and 9 rebounds for the Pirates, who advance to Friday's semifinals, playing at 7 p.m. at Bishop Kelly.1AD1 state tournamentOakley 33, Grace 28 (OT)Jacie Christensen posted 15 points for the Grizzlies, who have moved on to the consolation side of the bracket, where they will play at 2 p.m. on Friday at Columbia High School in Nampa.1AD2 state tournamentRockland 57, Garden Valley 31Three players scored in double figures for the Bulldogs (Taylie Boyer, 15 points; Taylor Wilson, 10; Autumn Farr, 10), who will play Council in Friday's semifinals, set for noon at Nampa High School. BOYS BASKETBALL5A District 5/6 TournamentMadison 52, Highland 37The Rams will play again at 7 p.m. Saturday, against either Thunder Ridge or Rigby. Winner advances to the district championship game, while the loser's season ends.2A District 5 TournamentBear Lake 54, West Side 36Bryson Crane scored a team-best 13 points for the Bears, who are moving on to Tuesday's district championship game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Zoology Christianity Politics Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Man rushed to PMC after jumping off overpass bridge onto I-86 below Emergency responders find body of missing snowmobiler in East Idaho 'Ligertown' documentary airs tonight on Idaho Public TV Local tattoo enthusiast vying for chance to win Inked Magazine’s 2023 cover girl Pocatello, Idaho Falls and many other local cities could experience dangerous minus 35 degree wind chill this morning Pocatello police use Narcan to save local woman's life after she reportedly overdosed and crashed while driving through this week's snowstorm Airplane makes emergency landing on local road Police: Local man steals beer from gas station, attempts to carjack local woman Lish, Lonie Kent Crash involving semis shuts down I-15 for nearly three hours north of Pocatello Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
