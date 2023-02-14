HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 2/14: Bear Lake, Marsh Valley boys advance in districts By JOURNAL STAFF Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Updated 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS BASKETBALL3A District 5 TournamentMarsh Valley 45, American Falls 31Eagles move on to visit top-seeded Snake River on Thursday. 2A District 5 TournamentBear Lake 60, Soda Springs 39Four players scored in double figures for the Bears, who will host West Side on Thursday: Tayson Neal (15), Bryson Crane (12), Keaton Carlsen (10) and Brady Shaul (10). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Hydrography Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Local tattoo enthusiast vying for chance to win Inked Magazine’s 2023 cover girl Several local school districts cancel all Tuesday classes because of snowstorm ROAD CLOSURES, WRECKS AND NOW DANGEROUS WIND CHILL: Winter storm continues to take heavy toll on East Idaho Traffic light to be installed at Hawthorne-West Quinn intersection in Pocatello Members of local Christian congregations hold sit-in protest against Pocatello drag queen reading program BUSINESS IS BLOOMING: New Chubbuck flower shop ready for Valentine's Day Idaho Falls bike shop expanding to Pocatello Nelson, Edwin "Ed" David Gunman fatally shoots three people, wounds five others at Michigan State University before killing himself Bill proposed to keep minors from obtaining 'harmful' materials in Idaho schools, libraries Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
