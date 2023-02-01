HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 2/1: Highland boys fall to Madison, Bear Lake boys top Malad By JOURNAL STAFF Feb 1, 2023 Feb 1, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland guard Rhidge Barela goes up for a layup during Wednesday's game against Madison. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS BASKETBALLMadison 47, Highland 39Rams fall to 10-8 overall and 1-2 in district play. Grace Lutheran 56, Clark County 24Ben Hess posted 15 points for the Royals and Matt Moretti added 14.Richfield 63, North Gem 39Cowboys drop to 6-12.Bear Lake 68, Malad 38Bears improve to 16-2.Snake River 52, Marsh Valley 47Panthers move to 14-5.American Falls 48, South Fremont 38Beavers improve to 7-9 overall.West Side 38, Soda Springs 25Pirates are now 9-9 overall.GIRLS BASKETBALL1AD1 District 5 TournamentGrace 64, Butte County 261AD2 District 5 TournamentRockland 51, Watersprings 16 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoology Hydrography Sports Games And Toys Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.