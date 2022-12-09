HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 12/9: Poky girls top Highland, Century boys fall to Logan JOURNAL STAFF Dec 9, 2022 Dec 9, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello forward Elle Hokanson puts up a shot during Friday's game against Highland. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS BASKETBALLLogan (UT) 68, Century 46Three scored in double figures for the Diamondbacks, who are now 2-4. They visit Skyview (UT) on Tuesday. Grace 70, Oakley 42William Mickelson led Grace with 16 points.GIRLS BASKETBALLPocatello 52, Highland 41Kennasyn Garza scored 12 points, Elle Hokanson posted 11 points and Abby Lusk added 10 for the Thunder, who improve to 4-3.Blackfoot 64, Idaho Falls 44The Broncos got 20 points and four rebounds from Marlee Pieper, plus 18 points, five rebounds and five assists from Espi Vergara, improving to 3-6.Snake River 56, Teton 45Grace 61, Aberdeen 40 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Highland Basketball Sport Logan Point Rebound Elle Hokanson Abby Lusk Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
