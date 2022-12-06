HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 12/6: Highland boys clipped by Preston, Poky girls top Twin Falls By JOURNAL STAFF Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland junior Owen Wilde puts up a shot during Tuesday’s game against Preston. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS BASKETBALLPreston 51, Highland 50Jayden Wright scored 22 for the Rams, who fell on the game’s final possession, when Indian guard Cam Hobbs used a third-chance put-back and-one to take the lead with 0.6 seconds left. Final: Preston 51, Highland 50. Insane finish from the Indians, who got a putback and-one from Cam Hobbs to take the lead with 0.6 seconds left. Jayden Wright totaled 22 points for the Rams.#idpreps pic.twitter.com/ojP1n8qSYw — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) December 7, 2022 Pocatello 73, Blackfoot 62Guard Julian Bowie tallied a career-high 37 points for the Thunder, who improve to 4-0 on the season.Shelley 51, Century 36Diamondbacks (2-2) visit Burley on Wednesday.Ririe 43, Soda Springs 31Grace Lutheran 59, North Gem 42Royal senior Ben Hess posted 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Gavin Spencer tallied 18 points and eight rebounds.GIRLS BASKETBALLPocatello 51, Twin Falls 30Elle Hokanson carded 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder, who improve to 3-3 on the season.Snake River 45, Filer 27Rylie Edlefsen scored a game-best 20 points for the Panthers, who are now 5-1 this season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rebound Basketball Sport Preston Twin Falls Point Elle Hokanson Jayden Wright Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
