HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 12/17: Highland girls rout Marsh Valley, Poky boys win Owyhee tourney By JOURNAL STAFF Dec 17, 2022 Dec 17, 2022 Updated 25 min ago Highland guard Tambre Bell dribbles toward the basket during Saturday's game against Marsh Valley. Kyle Riley/For the Journal GIRLS BASKETBALLHighland 60, Marsh Valley 23Rams (4-7) visit Rigby after the winter break. Watersprings 58, North Gem 28Cowgirls (1-7) visit Mackay on Tuesday.Soda Springs 53, West Side 38Cardinals (9-2) host Grace on Wednesday.BOYS BASKETBALLPocatello 72, Baker (OR) 52Thunder (8-0) win the large varsity division of the Owyhee Holiday Classic. They'll host Idaho Falls after the winter break.Teton 60, Aberdeen 53Tigers (3-5) visit American Falls on Tuesday.Bear Lake 62, Farson (WY) 33Tayson Neal posted a team-best 18 points for the Bears (7-1), who visit Sugar-Salem on Wednesday.Grace 64, Evanston (WY) 42Dallon Draper tallied 25 points for the Grizzlies (6-2), who host Malad on Thursday.Grace Lutheran 43, Sho-Ban 40Ben Hess logged 13 points for the Royals (4-2), who host Leadore on Tuesday.WRESTLINGWiley Dobbs InvitationalPocatello placingsBoys120 class — Kaden Bunderson, fourth285 class — AJ Villasenor, thirdGirls138 class — Hallie Stone, second152 class — Abby Garritson, third
