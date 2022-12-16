Jayden Wright posted 20 points and Rhidge Barela added 15 for the Rams, who erased an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit in time to send the game to overtime, where Highland (4-3) used a series of key free throws to hold on for the win.
Aberdeen 73, Ontario (OR) 38
Tigers (3-2) play again at the Owyhee Holiday Classic on Saturday.
West Side 57, Rock Springs (WY) 39
Pirates (3-2) square off with Kelly Walsh (WY) on Saturday.
Grace Lutheran 42, Mackay 35
Matt Moretti logged 20 points for the Royals (4-2), who visit Sho-Ban on Saturday night.
Rockland 61, Leadore 20
Bulldogs (7-1) host Clark County on Saturday night.
North Gem 46, Taylor's Crossing 45
Mayson Jenkins carded 12 points for the Cowboys (4-4), who host Watersprings on Saturday night.
Bear Lake 56, Green River (WY) 44
Tyler Beresford posted a team-best 15 points for the Bears (6-1) who will play Farson (WY) on Saturday afternoon.
Snake River 61, Kimberly 50
Panthers (5-1) host South Fremont on Tuesday.
Preston 58, Grantsville (UT) 28
Indians (6-1) return to action Saturday morning at the Preston Indians Classic.
Grace 53, Farson-Eden (WY) 39
Grizzlies (5-2) play Evanston (WY) on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rockland 62, Leadore 31
Bulldogs (11-2) host Clark County on Saturday night.
Bear Lake 59, Green River (WY) 39
Grace 67, Filer 42
Grizzlies (7-2) play Vallivue on Saturday in Jerome.
Mackay 51, Grace Lutheran 23
Royals (3-4) visit Sho-Ban on Saturday evening.
Sho-Ban 50, Clark County 29
Chiefs (6-2) host Grace Lutheran on Saturday.
Teton 52, Marsh Valley 44
Eagles (4-7) visit Highland on Saturday afternoon.
