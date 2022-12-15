HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 12/15: Poky boys beat Fruitland, Highland girls fall to Bonneville JOURNAL STAFF Dec 15, 2022 Dec 15, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello guard Kesler Vaughan puts up a scoop layup during a game against Burley earlier this season. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS BASKETBALLPocatello 59, Fruitland 50Thunder (7-0) play again Friday at the Owyhee Holiday Classic. Homedale 63, Aberdeen 53Tigers (2-2) play again on Friday at the Holiday Classic.Malad 62, North Gem 39Evan O’Brien and Ryver Hayden each scored 14 for the Cowboys (3-4), who will visit Taylor's Crossing on Friday.GIRLS BASKETBALLPocatello 54, Burley 21The Thunder (6-3) shot 60% from the field and dished out 17 assists. They will play Bishop Kelly on Dec. 28 at the East Idaho Holiday Shootout at Skyline.Snake River 47, Sugar-Salem 43Panthers (8-1) visit Blackfoot on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Thunder Taylor Sport Kelly Evan O'brien Ryver Hayden Assist Pocatello Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters



