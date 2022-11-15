HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 11/15: Highland girls fall to Bonneville, Grace Lutheran girls top Clark County JOURNAL STAFF Nov 15, 2022 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GIRLS BASKETBALLGrace Lutheran 31, Clark County 10Kirstin Krause tallied 19 points, Mali Hall posted 10 and Sam Moretti added four for the Royals, who open the season with a win. Bonneville 57, Highland 42The Rams are now 1-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clark County Grace Lutheran Sport Kirstin Krause Sam Moretti Highland Girl Royal Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Police: Woman arrested in connection with missing Idaho boy Two local men facing felony battery charges following separate East Idaho incidents Officials: 4 slain University of Idaho students are victims Two men die of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in unrelated East Idaho incidents McCammon woman finds success with her McNeEats food truck Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students Adams, Timothy Charles Buzzard, Patricia A. Chubbuck police searching for driver who struck pedestrian near Pine Ridge Mall, fled scene Bull elk killed and left to waste near American Falls Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
