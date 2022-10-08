HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 10/8: AF girls top Marsh Valley, local golf teams compete at state JOURNAL STAFF Oct 8, 2022 Oct 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland junior Luke Roth fights for position during a match against Madison earlier this season. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER3A District 5 TournamentAmerican Falls 5, Marsh Valley 3 The Eagles got goals from Riley Sutton, Kamailee Singh and Camri Campbell, but it wasn't enough. They will play Snake River on Monday.HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER5A District 5/6 TournamentMadison 1, Highland 0The Rams will play Rigby at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a loser-out game.HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLFAt the state meet, Highland finished tied for third, then ended up fifth after a playoff hole. Seth Floyd shot a +3 and a -1 for the Rams.Preston finished fifth as a team.HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLFCentury finished sixth at state, getting a 74 from Lauren Aasand on Saturday.Highland finished eighth. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Golf Hs Team Sport Highland Marsh Valley Tournament Girl Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now NEW BEGINNINGS: Goody's and Buddy's under new ownership, ButterBurr's relocating Grandmother and grandson injured, granddaughter dead after being struck by SUV while walking along road HS FB scores 10/7: Highland rallies to stun Rigby, Century earns first win of season Former high school football player says coaches, team shunned him after serious injury Highland rallies from three scores down to stun Rigby, 43-42 Five injured in wrecks that shut down I-15 southbound near Blackfoot for hours Pocatello man sentenced to federal prison for firing rifle during robbery Local man reportedly admits to raping teenage girl Idaho police looking for two suspects who reportedly tried to lure 9-year-old into car Police: Man arrested after young victim says she was molested for nine years at day care Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
