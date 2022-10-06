HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 10/6: Highland VB sweeps Poky, Century girls earn district win By JOURNAL STAFF Oct 6, 2022 Oct 6, 2022 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland’s Drew Simmons and Ashlyn Smith combine for a block on Pocatello senior Anna Campbell during Thursday’s match. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VOLLEYBALLHighland 3, Pocatello 0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-15)Rams improve to 8-3, while the Thunder drop to 4-8. Pocatello junior Matejah Mangum goes for a kill against Highland's block during Thursday's match. Kyle Riley/For the Journal GIRLS SOCCERCentury 2, Pocatello 1The Diamondbacks move on to the 4A District 5 tournament title match, set for Oct. 13 against the winner of Pocatello and Preston.BOYS SOCCERCentury 3, Pocatello 0 (penalty kicks)The Diamondbacks will play in next Thursday’s 4A District 5 championship match, which will be against the Pocatello/Preston winner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Diamondbacks Century Pocatello Sport Football District Win Preston Title Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Police: Boy airlifted to hospital after accidentally shooting himself at downtown Pocatello home Local authorities searching for missing, endangered Bannock County man Police: Impaired driver caused collision that killed 85-year-old man How is Highland replacing kicker Ian Hershey? Meet Zerek Younis and James Francis Pocatello City Council now at full strength following two appointments Lockhart, Cindy Lee ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling Pocatello Animal Shelter is at full capacity; part of heartbreaking national trend Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana Satanic Temple files lawsuit over Idaho abortion laws Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.