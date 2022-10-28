HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 10/28: Poky hangs on to beat Lakeland, Century VB wins two state matches JOURNAL STAFF Oct 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 Updated 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello players celebrate after an extra point during Friday's 4A playoff game against Lakeland. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FOOTBALL4A state playoffsPocatello 20, Lakeland 14 Blackfoot 35, Hillcrest 173A state playoffsTeton 56, Marsh Valley 13Fruitland 27, Snake River 142A state playoffsNorth Fremont 60, Soda Springs 30West Side 61, Cole Valley Christian 14VOLLEYBALL4A state tournamentCentury 3, Canyon Ridge 2 (25-18, 25-22, 20-25, 17-25, 15-11)Century 3, Moscow 1 (26-24, 25-22, 27-29, 25-16)Diamondbacks will play Skyview at 11 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals.3A state tournamentSnake River 3, McCall-Donnelly 2 (12-25, 25-9, 25-20, 25-22)Kimberly 3, Snake River 1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-20)Snake River 3, Buhl 2 (22-25, 14-25, 25-22, 25-8, 15-12)2A state tournamentMalad 3, West Side 2 (25-19, 16-25, 25-17, 21-25, 17-15)West Side 3, Declo 0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-22)West Side 3, Nampa Christian 0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-20) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Playoff State Lakeland Sport Vb Poky Diamondbacks Canyon Tournament Century Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Melaleuca celebrates long-term employees with $3.2 million in longevity bonuses Hunter who shot, skinned puppy cited for animal cruelty Brief rolling closure scheduled this evening on I-15 at Chubbuck Road East Idaho man sentenced to rider, loses hunting privileges for life in poaching case Local Afghan evacuees, veterans meet in Pocatello to gain support for 'critical' resettlement bill HS FB playoff preview: Poky gets Lakeland to kick things off Whyte, Brandon Thomas Burgess, Michael Hardy, Virginia Alice Gov. Little faces four challengers on Nov. 8 ballot Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
