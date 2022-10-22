HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 10/22: Poky girls, Blackfoot boys take third at state tournaments JOURNAL STAFF Oct 22, 2022 Oct 22, 2022 Updated 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello junior Elle Hokanson dribbles upfield in a game against Preston earlier this season. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS SOCCER4A state tournamentBlackfoot 1, Idaho Falls 1 (Blackfoot wins 5-4 on PKs) Broncos take third at state.3A state tournamentAmerican Falls 4, Teton 0Beavers take third at state.GIRLS SOCCER5A state tournamentEagle 2, Highland 2 (Eagle wins 4-3 on PKs)Rams finish fifth at state.4A state tournamentPocatello 1, Sandpoint 1 (Pocatello wins 4-3 on PKs)Thunder take third at state.3A state tournamentAmerican Falls 4, Timberlake 1Beavers finish third at state. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tournament Blackfoot State Sport Zoology Ethnology Third Soccer Beaver Idaho Falls Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Skull identified more than 30 years after it was found by hunter in Southeast Idaho One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash at East Idaho intersection ALLIGATOR IN IDAHO: Fish and Game investigating after person walking dog encounters reptile Local woman reportedly stabbed roommate in head with fork Fugitive arrested at same Pocatello apartment that saw SWAT standoff earlier this month Pocatello captures 4A District 5 crown with 31-7 win over Century HS scores 10/21: Poky earns district crown, Highland routs Thunder Ridge for title Police: Local man, juvenile arrested for vandalizing LDS church buildings PROVIDING PURPOSE: Renovated downtown building aims to offer something for everyone Winter storm warnings declared for East Idaho as first snowstorm of season approaches Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
