HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 10/21: Poky earns district crown, Highland routs Thunder Ridge for title JOURNAL STAFF Oct 21, 2022 Oct 21, 2022 Updated 42 min ago

Pocatello running back Ryken Echo Hawk fights through a tackle from Century defender Charlie Horrocks during Friday's game. Kyle Riley/For the Journal

FOOTBALL
Pocatello 31, Century 7
Thunder earn the 4A District 5 title, securing a home playoff game.

Highland 44, Thunder Ridge 26
Rams earn the 5A District 5/6 championship.

Blackfoot 38, Bonneville 14
Snake River 42, Preston 27
Marsh Valley 34, American Falls 27
Bear Lake 16, Aberdeen 8

BOYS SOCCER
4A state tournament
Bishop Kelly 3, Blackfoot 0
Broncos will play Idaho Falls at 11 a.m. Saturday for third place.

Sandpoint 1, Century 0
Diamondbacks exit the tournament after two losses.

3A state tournament
Sugar-Salem 4, American Falls 0
Beavers will play Teton at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for third place.

GIRLS SOCCER
5A state tournament
Highland 3, Timberline 2
Rams advance to the consolation title game, set for 10 a.m. Saturday against Eagle at Bonneville High.

4A state tournament
Bishop Kelly 3, Pocatello 2
Thunder will play Sandpoint at noon Saturday for third place.

3A state tournament
Sun Valley 4, American Falls 2
Beavers will play Timberlake at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for third place.
