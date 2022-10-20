VOLLEYBALL
5A District 5/6 Tournament
Thunder Ridge 3, Highland 1
The Rams' season ends in the district tournament.
4A District 5 Tournament
Century 3, Pocatello 0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-12)
Diamondbacks capture the district title, advancing to the 4A state tournament, which will be held at Thunder Ridge in Idaho Falls.
CROSS COUNTRY
4A District 5 Meet
Boys team scores
1. Pocatello 27, 2. Preston 28, 3. Century 80
Boys individual scores
1. Samuel Visser (Preston) 16:25.9, 2. Brody Burch (Pocatello) 16:37.9, 3. Andrew Nielsen (Pocatello) 17:08.1, 4. Ty Robertson (Preston) 17:11.9, 5. Tyson Evans (Pocatello) 17:26.8, 6. Tristan Lyon (Preston) 17:36.8, 7. Jacob Cordner (Preston) 17:39.2, 8. Bridger Jackson (Pocatello) 17:56.0, 9. Thomas Petersen (Pocatello) 18:02.3, 10. Druw Jones (Preston) 18:05.1.
Girls team scores
1. Preston 24, 2. Pocatello 37, 3. Century 84
Girls individual scores
1. Bailey Bird (Pocatello) 18:59.5, 2. Tenley Kirkbride (Preston) 19:17.8, 3. Hailey Renzello (19:26.3), 4. Myah Atchley (Preston) 19:32.9, 5. Elly Jeppsen (Preston) 19:37.1, 6. Bethany Moore (Preston) 19:47.5, 7. Maren Leffler (Preston) 19:56.3, 8. Ashley Scott (Preston) 19:57.9, 9. Angelie Scott (Preston) 20:03.0, 10. Oakley Reid (Preston) 20:14.2.
Poky's Bailey Bird registered her third straight individual district title. On the boys side, Thunder senior Russell Peck, one of the team's best runners, got sick around the second mile, dropping out early.
GIRLS SOCCER
5A state tournament
Highland 3, Rocky Mountain 3 (Rocky Mountain wins 5-4 in penalty kicks)
The Rams move on to the loser's side of the bracket, where they will play Timberline at 9 a.m. Friday at Bonneville.
4A state tournament
Pocatello 2, Bonneville 1
Thunder move on to Friday's semifinals, facing the winner of Bishop Kelly/Shelley at 4 p.m. in Post Falls.
3A state tournament
American Falls 2, Buhl 1 (OT)
Beavers advance to Friday's semifinals, playing Sun Valley at 1 p.m. in Twin Falls.
BOYS SOCCER
4A state tournament
Blackfoot 0, Century 0 (Blackfoot wins 4-3 in penalty kicks)
Broncos advance to Friday's semifinals, taking on the winner of Sandpoint/Bishop Kelly at 3 p.m. in Post Falls.
3A state tournament
American Falls 5, McCall-Donnelly 1
Beavers move on to Friday's semifinals, where they get Sugar-Salem at 1 p.m. in Twin Falls.
CROSS COUNTRY (results from Wednesday)
5A District 5/6 meet
Boys team results
1. Rigby 31, 2. Highland 36, 3. Thunder Ridge 79, 4. Madison 82
Boys individual results
1. Payton Bird (Rigby) 16:55.2, 2. Liam Godfrey (Madison) 17:10.0, 3. Ammon Barton (Highland) 17:17.2, 4. Spencer Nelson (Rigby) 17:21.5, 5. Treycen Hall (Rigby) 17:30.5, 6. Nathan Steadman (Highland) 17:36.2, 7. Nate McClanahan (Highland) 17:36.8, 8. Joshua Duvall (Rigby) 17:40.3, 9. Kash Jensen (Highland) 17:43.1, 10. Sam Spencer (Thunder Ridge) 17:48.1.
Girls team results
1. Highland 29, 2. Thunder Ridge 45, 3. Rigby 61, 4. Madison 79
Girls individual results
1. Courtney Earl (Thunder Ridge) 19:37.6, 2. Meredith Sanford (Highland) 20:05.0, 3. Hannah Bailey (Highland) 20:22.7, 4. Macie Chugg (Thunder Ridge) 20:25.9, 5. Kimbrie Knudsen (Highland) 20:36.1, 6. Savanah Hawkes (Thunder Ridge) 20:36.8, 7. Hannah Clarke (Rigby) 20:51.7, 8. Rachel Nelson (Rigby) 20:55.3, 9. Sophie Benson (Highland) 21:08.3, 10. Leigh Ellis (Highland) 21:12.9.
