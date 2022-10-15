HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 10/15: Century boys beat Poky for district title, Poky girls top Century By JOURNAL STAFF Oct 15, 2022 Oct 15, 2022 Updated 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Century forward Ansley Kerley (right) tries to keep the ball away from Pocatello defender Alivia Marshall (left) during Thursday’s district tournament game. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS SOCCERCentury 3, Pocatello 2The Diamondbacks earn the 4A District 5 title. In the 4A state tournament, they will face Blackfoot at 1 p.m. Thursday in Post Falls. Teton 1, Marsh Valley 0The Timberwolves win the 3A state play-in game, advancing to the state bracket, where they will play Timberlake at 1 p.m. Thursday in Twin Falls.GIRLS SOCCERPocatello 2, Century 0The Thunder earn the 4A District 5 title. In the 4A state tournament, they will play Bonneville at 4 p.m. Thursday in Post Falls.McCall-Donnelly 3, Snake River 2Panthers fall in the 3A state play-in game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Century State Tournament Sport Politics Boy Soccer District Game Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.