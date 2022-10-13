HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 10/13: Marsh Valley upsets South Fremont, Poky girls top Century in OT By JOURNAL STAFF Oct 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Pocatello junior Dita Masak dribbles along the sideline during Thursday’s district tournament game against Century. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Century forward Ansley Kerley (right) tries to keep the ball away from Pocatello defender Alivia Marshall (left) during Thursday’s district tournament game. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Century forward Ansley Kerley (#8) tries to head the ball in as Pocatello senior Lexi Bott defends during Thursday’s district tournament game. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FOOTBALLMarsh Valley 41, South Fremont 21Bradley Belnap accounted for four touchdowns (two rushing, two passing) for the Eagles, who upset the No. 4 Cougars. GIRLS SOCCERPocatello 2, Century 1 (OT)Poky junior Dita Masak headed in the game-winner in overtime, forcing a rematch at 11 a.m. Saturday. Winner secures the 4A District 5 tournament championship and a spot at the 4A state tournament.BOYS SOCCERPocatello 2, Century 1The teams will play again at 11 a.m. Saturday, with a district title and spot at state on the line.CROSS COUNTRYCity MeetBoys team scores1. Pocatello (29), 2. Highland (30), 3. Century (85)Boys individual scores1. Russell Peck (Pocatello), 16:54, 2. Adnrew Nielsen (Pocatello), 17:13, 3. Brody Burch (Pocatello), 17:18, 4. Ammon Barton (Highland), 17:24, 5. Cody Christensen (Highland), 17:31, 6. Nate McClanahan (Highland), 17:49, 7. Jarrett Bushman (Highland), 17:50, 8. Nathan Steadman (Highland), 17:51, 9. Zach Jones (Highland), 17:52, 10. Kennon Holston (Highland), 17:52.Girls team scores1. Highland (25), 2. Pocatello (30), 3. Century (77)Girls individual scores1. Bailey Bird (Pocatello), 19:43.75, 2. Meredith Sanford (Highland), 20:02.59, 3. Hailey Renzello (Pocatello), 20:23.06, 4. Kimbrie Knudsen (Highland), 20:48.84, 5. Hannah Bailey (Highland), 21:03.56, 6. Leigh Ellis (Highland), 21:23.84, 7. Taylor Bunderson (Pocatello), 21:26.06, 8. Sophie Benson (Highland), 21:27.37, 9. Nuala Rollins (Pocatello), 21:30.09, 10. Zaidee Larson (Pocatello), 21:52.03.VOLLEYBALLHighland 3, Thunder Ridge 2 (25-23, 23-25, 13-25, 25-20, 15-11)West Side 3, Aberdeen 0 (25-7, 24-4, 25-12) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ot Tournament Soccer Championship Sport Rematch Spot Team Highland Cross Country Girl Marsh Valley Bradley Belnap Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
