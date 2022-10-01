HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 10/1: West Side VB wins Malad Invitational, Poky boys top Shelley JOURNAL STAFF Oct 1, 2022 Oct 1, 2022 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email West Side's volleyball team after winning Saturday's Malad Invitational. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLWest Side wins Malad Invitational TournamentOn Saturday, West Side took down Ririe (25-20, 25-16), Malad (25-11, 20-25, 15-8) and Ririe again in the title match (22-25, 25-19, 15-8). BOYS SOCCERPocatello 7, Shelley 2Preston 3, Twin Falls 0GIRLS SOCCERPocatello 3, Thunder Ridge 2HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL (Results from Friday)Highland 34, Blackfoot 28Drew Hymas ran for 141 yards and Mason Fullmer added 87 rushing yards for the Rams, who totaled 280 yards on the ground, improving to 3-3 on the year.Shelley 24, Pocatello 21Ryken Echo Hawk ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns, but the Thunder fall to 2-4 on the year.Idaho Falls 35, Century 17The Diamondbacks held a two-score lead early, but the Tigers rallied to run away with things. Century moves to 0-6.Rockland 66, Clark County 6The Bulldogs improve to 2-4.Aberdeen 50, Malad 8Cale Adamson caught two touchdowns for the Tigers, who scored 36 in the firwts half en route to their fourth win of the season.Wendell 28, American Falls 6The Beavers fall to 0-6 on the year.Challis-Mackay 36, North Gem 12The Cowboys move to 3-3 this season.Teton 41, Snake River 14The Panthers move to 3-2 this year.West Side 52, Soda Springs 14The Pirates rebound from their first loss in three years with a blowout over Soda Springs, improving to 3-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Shelley Malad Invitational Tournament West Side Sport Football Hs Touchdown Pocatello Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now HS FB scores 9/30: Highland holds off Blackfoot, Poky falls to Shelley Vallow asks that jury not be 'death qualified,' may use mental health defense In Highland’s 34-28 win over Blackfoot, Rams’ offense breaks out in meaningful way 'MIRACULOUS': Trooper critically injured when struck by car on I-84 returning home Thorne, Madison Michele A PLACE TO CALL HOME: Gateway Habitat for Humanity selects family for new housing project Wilson, Laura Ellen President Nelson calls abuse 'abomination' amid policy scrutiny Daybell requests trial postponement, severance from Vallow's trial This week at the Bannock County Event Center Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
