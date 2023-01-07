HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 1/7: Poky boys rout Shelley, Highland boys beat Mountain Home JOURNAL STAFF Jan 7, 2023 Jan 7, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello guard Julian Bowie tries to turn the corner into the lane during Saturday’s game against Shelley. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS BASKETBALLPocatello 68, Shelley 48Thunder move to 12-0. Highland 51, Mountain View 38Rams improve to 7-5. In 51-38 win over Mountain Home, Highland proves it can win the ugly ones As the pregame warmup clock ticked under a dozen minutes, Rhidge Barela sprung into action. … Blackfoot 66, Preston 56Ja’Vonte King posted 17 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Broncos, who are now 5-4.Grace 52, Oakley 33Grizzlies move to 9-3.Aberdeen 72, Raft River 43Tigers are now 6-3.American Falls 48, Wendell 38Beavers move to 4-5 on the year.GIRLS BASKETBALLSnake River 47, Kimberly 38Panthers are now 12-3.Teton 61, Marsh Valley 45Timberwolves improve to 11-4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mountain View Highland Shelley Zoology Assist Boys Rebound Basketball Ja'vonte Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.