HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 1/31: Poky boys rout Minico, Century girls beat Preston in districts By JOURNAL STAFF Jan 31, 2023 Jan 31, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago

Century forward Taylor Smith scans the defense during Tuesday's district tournament game against Preston. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Century coach Chris Shuler directs his team during Tuesday's district tournament game against Preston. Kyle Riley/For the Journal

BOYS BASKETBALLPocatello 68, Minico 50Thunder respond to their first loss of the season by beating Minico for the second time this year.GIRLS BASKETBALL Century 39, Preston 28Diamondbacks move on to the second round of the 4A District 5 tournament, facing Pocatello on Thursday night.Thunder Ridge 65, Highland 17Rams move to the loser's side of the 5A District 5/6 tournament, playing third-seeded Madison in Rexburg on Thursday night.
