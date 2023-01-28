HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 1/28: Century girls rout Twin Falls, Marsh Valley boys top Buhl By JOURNAL STAFF Jan 28, 2023 Jan 28, 2023 Updated 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Century senior Taylor Smith dribbles up the floor during an earlier game against Highland. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GIRLS BASKETBALLCentury 63, Twin Falls 43Diamondbacks end the regular season with a 10-9 overall record. Leadore 54, Grace Lutheran 31In the first round of the 1AD2 District 5 tournament, the Royals fall.BOYS BASKETBALLMarsh Valley 68, Buhl 46Eagles move to 13-4 overall.Bear Lake 68, Rich County (UT) 33Bryson Crane led the Bears with 20 points.GIRLS WRESTLINGNorth Idaho RumblePocatello scores114 lbs — LeAnne Kissner, third138 lbs — Hallie Stone, first138 lbs — Alissa Olsen, second165 lbs — Abby Garritson, second285 lbs — AJ Villasenor, second Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Fish and Game responds to coyotes chasing skiers and roaming Idaho town during daylight hours Manhunt underway for armed and dangerous assault suspect in East Idaho One dead, three injured in crash that shut down local highway for five hours Pocatello police fatally shoot man during disturbance East Idaho bracing for wind chill as cold as minus 40 and more snow Blackfoot restaurant offers a variety of vibes and cuisine Both local men involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged with felony aggravated battery Andros, John Three moose relocated for safety reasons, another dies after eating toxic plant Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
