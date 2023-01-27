HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 1/27: Poky boys fall to Madison, Preston boys top Highland JOURNAL STAFF Jan 27, 2023 Jan 27, 2023 Updated 3 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello guard Krue Hales (right) goes up for a layup against Madison defender Berrett Wilson during Friday’s game. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS BASKETBALLMadison 61, Pocatello 58Julian Bowie posted 22 points for the Thunder, whose undefeated season has now ended.Preston 49, Highland 37 Indians improve to 14-5, while the Rams drop to 10-7.Grace 51, Butte County 39Grizzlies improve to 14-3.GIRLS BASKETBALLSnake River 63, Marsh Valley 37Panthers move to 18-3, while the Eagles fall to 4-16.Grace 47, Butte County 38Grizzlies move to 16-4 overall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoology Sports Basketball Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
