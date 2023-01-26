HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 1/26: Poky girls clip Century in OT, Marsh Valley boys get win over AF JOURNAL STAFF Jan 26, 2023 Jan 26, 2023 Updated 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello guard Taylee Rogers brings the ball up the court during Thursday’s game against Century. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GIRLS BASKETBALLPocatello 43, Century 39Kennasyn Garza scored 15 points for the Thunder in their regular-season finale.Grace 67, Challis 16 Grizzlies improve to 15-4.Madison 63, Highland 52Rams drop to 5-15 overall.Preston 34, Burley 28Indians earn their second win of the season.BOYS BASKETBALLMarsh Valley 53, American Falls 22Eagles move to 12-4.West Side 56, Ririe 46Pirates are now 7-9 this season.Bear Lake 59, Aberdeen 55Bears improve to 14-2 overall.Sugar-Salem 59, Snake River 50Panthers drop to 13-5.Soda Springs 38, Malad 27Cardinals move to 2-15 this year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Zoology Hydrography Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.