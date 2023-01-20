HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 1/20: Poky girls rout Preston, Preston boys top Blackfoot JOURNAL STAFF Jan 20, 2023 Jan 20, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello freshman Abby Lusk puts up a jumper during an earlier game against Century. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GIRLS BASKETBALLPocatello 64, Preston 33Everybody on the roster scored for the Thunder, including three who scored in double figures.Rigby 50, Highland 35 Rams drop to 0-4 in 5A District 5/6 play.Grace 57, Challis 25Grizzlies improve to 14-4 overall.Rockland 42, Richfield 29Bulldogs move to 17-3.BOYS BASKETBALLPreston 63, Blackfoot 53Indians improve to 13-4, while the Broncos fall to 7-6.Bear Lake 62, Soda Springs 40Bryson Crane led the Bears with 20 points.Grace Lutheran 39, Mackay 34Matt Moretti paced the Royals with 13 points, and Ben Hess added 11.North Gem 59, Taylor’s Crossing 50Cowboys improve to 6-10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Preston Blackfoot Zoology Sport Matt Moretti Taylor Ben Hess North Royal Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
