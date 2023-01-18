HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 1/18: Poky girls take down Twin Falls, Century girls beat Preston By JOURNAL STAFF Jan 18, 2023 Jan 18, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland guard Khalia Pongah puts up a shot against Madison Wednesday night. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GIRLS BASKETBALLPocatello 63, Twin Falls 44Three Thunder players scored in double figures, including sophomore forward Kennasyn Garza, who posted 22 points and 11 rebounds. Century 53, Preston 27Diamondbacks improve to 2-1 in 4A District 5 play.Madison 56, Highland 35Rams drop to 0-3 in 5A District 5/6 play.BOYS BASKETBALLBear Lake 66, West Side 42Keaton Carlsen lead the Bears with 17 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Preston Twin Falls Sport Thunder Girl Rebound Sophomore Basketball Player Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
