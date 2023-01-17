HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 1/17: Poky boys top Highland, Rockland girls earn win By JOURNAL STAFF Jan 17, 2023 Jan 17, 2023 Updated 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello guard Julian Bowie (0) goes up for a shot in traffic during Tuesday's game at Highland. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS BASKETBALLPocatello 61, Highland 42Thunder improve to 15-0 behind Kesler Vaughan's 21 points and Julian Bowie's 15. Grace Lutheran 49, Taylor's Crossing 28Ben Hess posted 18 points and Matt Moretti added 11 for the Royals.Teton 73, Aberdeen 64Tigers fall to 8-4 on the year.GIRLS BASKETBALLRockland 44, Mackay 34Bulldogs improve to 16-3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Highland Taylor Sport Zoology Ben Hess Matt Moretti Basketball Julian Bowie Grace Lutheran Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
