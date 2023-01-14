HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 1/14: Snake River girls rout Teton, Bear Lake boys rout Malad By JOURNAL STAFF Jan 14, 2023 Jan 14, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Snake River guard Abby Gilbert puts the ball on the floor during Saturday's game against Teton. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS BASKETBALLBear Lake 67, Malad 27Bryson Crane led the Bears (11-2) with 20 points. Grace Lutheran 47, Challis 36Ben Hess posted 18 points and Matt Samuelson added 14 for the Royals (9-4).GIRLS BASKETBALLBlackfoot 69, Highland 56Broncos improve to an even 8-8.Snake River 57, Teton 37Camdyn Dunn logged 14 points for the Panthers (14-3).WRESTLINGMadison InvitationalPocatello placers132 lbs — Hallie Stone, second138 lbs — Gabriel Archuletta, first152 lbs — Dennis Ward, fourth152 lbs — Vincent Juárez, fifth220 lbs — Tommy Smith, fourth285 lbs — AJ Villasenor, fifth Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blackfoot Highland Sport Ethnology Basketball Point Ben Hess Bear Lake Matt Samuelson Snake River Teton Boy Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now UPS driver from Pocatello dies in crash on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot Winter weather advisories issued for East Idaho Police: Spokane man charged in ‘negligence’ death of 14-month-old daughter who was locked in bedroom without food or water HS scores 1/14: Snake River girls rout Teton, Bear Lake boys rout Malad Bicyclist seriously injured when struck by car near Idaho-Utah border Idaho lawmaker 'deeply sorry' for comment comparing cows and women's health Two men dead in apparent murder-suicide HS scores 1/13: Highland boys top Century, Grace Lutheran boys beat North Gem Highland's defense paves the way for 55-45 win over Century All Star Monster Truck Tour is coming to East Idaho Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
