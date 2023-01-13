HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 1/13: Highland boys top Century, Grace Lutheran boys beat North Gem JOURNAL STAFF Jan 13, 2023 Jan 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland forward Jayden Wright puts up a jumper during Friday's game against Century. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS BASKETBALLHighland 55, Century 45Jayden Wright led the Rams with 17 points.Grace Lutheran 48, North Gem 42 Gage Stetser posted 12 points for the Cowboys.Hillcrest 71, Blackfoot 66Broncos (5-5) can’t spoil the Knights’ undefeated run.Grace 68, Butte County 51Tytan Anderson paced the Grizzlies with 23 points.Marsh Valley 57, South Fremont 23Eagles move to 10-3.GIRLS BASKETBALLRockland 52, Taylor’s Crossing 14Bulldogs improve to 15-3.Grace 55, Butte County 21Grizzlies move to 12-4 on the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Grace Lutheran Highland Grizzly Zoology Sport North Boys Taylor Gem Century Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.