The Idaho high school girls basketball state tournaments go from Thursday-Saturday in the Boise area. We have seven local teams playing this weekend. Here are capsules on each, and where you can find each team playing.
Class 4A (Timberline HS, Boise)
Pocatello Thunder
Record: 15-6
State seed: #4, District 5 champ
Coach: Sunny Evans, fourth season
Players to watch: F Kennasyn Garza, so.; F Abby Lusk, fr.; F Elle Hokanson, jr.; G Taylee Rogers, jr.
Notes: Making first state appearance since 2014… No seniors on team… Sophomore Kennasyn Garza leads team in scoring (12.5 ppg) and rebounding (9.8 rpg)... Freshman Abby Lusk averages nearly a double-double with 8.9 ppg and 7 rpg… Have won six straight and nine of last 10… Team averages almost nine steals per game… Seeking first-ever state championship… Lost to first-round matchup Bishop Kelly, 52-55, in late December.
Blackfoot Broncos
Record: 13-9
State seed: #2, District 6 champ
Coach: Raimee Odum, third season
Players to watch: G Esperanza Vergara, sr.; F Marlee Pieper, jr.; F Riley Layton, sr.
Notes: Making fifth straight state appearance… Only returning starter from last year’s team is senior guard Esperanza Vergara, who is averaging 14.8 ppg… Other key pieces include forwards Marlee Pieper (16.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg) and Riley Layton (8.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg)... A title this year would give them two in three years… Have won 10 of past 11 games… Have never played first-round matchup Columbia during Odum’s tenure.
Class 3A (Skyview HS, Nampa)
Snake River Panthers
Record: 20-3
State seed: #1, District 5 champ
Coach: Jeff Steadman, seventh season
Players to watch: G Rylie Edlefsen, jr.; F Reese Baldwin, jr.; G Abby Gilbert, sr.
Notes: Seeking first state title since 2013… making sixth straight appearance at the state tournament… junior guard Rylie Edlefesen is averaging 16.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, and holds an offer from Cal State Bakersfield… Have not lost to an Idaho team since a setback to cross-town rival Blackfoot back in December… Last single-digit win came over Marsh Valley on Jan. 19.
Class 2A (Bishop Kelly HS, Boise)
Soda Springs Cardinals
Record: 20-4
State seed: #2, District 5 champ
Coach: Josh Zentner, first season
Players to watch: G Jinettie Garbett, jr.; G Taylor Billman, sr.; G Alexa Moldenhauer, sr.
Notes: Making 21st straight state tournament appearance… Looking to build on their last two appearances, both of which resulted in consolation titles… Leading scorer is guard Jinettie Garbett, who is averaging 11.5 points on 42% shooting from the field… Other double-digit scorer is guard Taylor Billman, who is posting 11.1 points per game, while fellow guard Alexa Moldenhauer scores 9 points per game… Only loss in the last month has come to Sugar-Salem, another 3A state tournament team.
West Side Pirates
Record: 16-8
State seed: #5, District 5 runner-up
Coach: Bridgett Checketts, second season
Players to watch: F Natalie Lemmon, sr.; G Letti Phillips, sr.; G Aubree Barzee, so.
Notes: Headed to state for the first time since 2016… beat North Fremont in state play-in game… Had an up-and-down finish to the season, splitting their last four games 2-2… Seeking first state championship in program history… Lemmon scored a team-best 10 points to beat North Fremont and advance to state… At last state tournament appearance, took third.
Class 1AD1 (Columbia HS, Nampa)
Grace Grizzlies
Record: 19-4
State seed: #4, District 5-6 champ
Coach: Kyle Christensen, fifth season
Players to watch: F Sydnee Smith, jr.; F Melodie Straatman, jr.; G Tenleigh Walker, sr.
Notes: Fifth state tournament appearance in six years… Three players are averaging double figures in scoring: Forwards Sydnee Smith (14.8 ppg) and Melodie Straatman (11.6 ppg) and guard Tenleigh Walker (13.2 ppg)... Since back-to-back losses to Soda Springs and West Side (both 2A state tournament teams) in December, have won 10 straight, including state play-in game win over Rimrock… Have won three state titles, in 1983, 1986 and 2021.
Class 1AD2 (Nampa HS, Nampa)
Rockland Bulldogs
Record: 20-3
State seed: #2, District 5-6 champ
Coach: Vern Nelson, 27th season
Players to watch: G Addie Wilson, sr.; F Taylor Wilson, sr.
Notes: Looking to win second straight state championship, and third in four years… Went a perfect 8-0 in conference play… Have won nine straight going into state… Making fifth straight state tournament appearance… 16 of 20 wins came by double digits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.