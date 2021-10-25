5A
WR Raimon Barela, Sr. (Highland)
The most consistent and reliable receiver for Highland this season, Barela was once again great in the regular-season finale. The 5-foot-6, 120-pound senior reeled in a half-dozen catches for 109 yards.
“Total package as an athlete who catches and blocks as if he was 6’2, 210,” Highland Gino Mariani said.
RB Jackson Riddle, So. (Highland)
Riddle was an unknown before Friday. He was a transfer from Utah who was injured early in the year and spent most of the season on JV. He was called up against Idaho Falls and made the most of his debut. The sophomore running back carried the ball a dozen times for 77 yards and a score.
“Jackson made the most of his opportunities and was very productive as a runner in a big game situation,” Mariani said.
4A
QB Ryan Payne, Sr. (Pocatello)
In Pocatello’s rout of Century, Payne racked up the stats. The Thunder’s senior quarterback scored twice on the ground and added three more touchdowns through the air. Payne completed 12 of 17 passes for 157 yards against the Diamondbacks.
“Ryan continues to operate our offense very efficiently,” Poky coach Dave Spillett said. “Ryan accounted for five TDs on the night and he made it look easy.”
RB Ryken Echo Hawk, So. (Pocatello)
Running behind a stellar O-Line that opened gaping holes for him, Echo Hawk made quite the impact despite the lopsided score. Going over 1,000 yards on the season, the sophomore carried the ball 13 times, racked up 121 yards and found the end zone.
“Ryken continues to impress each week with his ability to make people miss with his vision or run through defenders with his power,” Spillett said.
WR Julian Bowie, So. (Pocatello)
Turning into one of Payne’s favorite targets, Bowie has been exceptional this season at reeling in the deep ball. Against Century, he caught a 45-yard touchdown down the sideline then added a 31-yard score a quarter later. On the night, he had four catches for 89 yards.
“You could double his yardage if you count the amount of penalty yards he gives us,” Spillett said. “On Friday, the only option for our opponents was to tackle him while the ball was in the air or give up a big play.”
RB Emery Thorson, Jr. (Preston)
In helping Preston beat Snake River on Friday to secure its spot in the state tournament, Thorson found a way to impact the game in myriad ways. The Indians’ junior rushed for 65 yards, passed for 32, had almost 50 yards through the air, scored a touchdown, made an interception and had nine tackles. Phew.
“Emery is a strong utility player who contributes in almost every aspect of the game,” Indians’ coach Eric Thorson said. “He plays with 100% effort all the time.”
LB Carson Trejo, Sr. (Blackfoot)
A senior linebacker, Trejo made sure to get in on the action during Blackfoot’s blowout win over Bonneville. Trejo recorded 4.5 tackles, picked off a pair of passes and returned one to the house for a pick-six.
“Carson played outstanding team defense on Friday night,” Blackfoot coach Jerrod Ackley said.
1A DII
QB Bridger Hatch, Sr. (North Gem)
In his final regular-season game, North Gem quarterback Bridget Hatch set the programs’ career record for total touchdowns with 78. Against Rockland, the Cowboys’ senior found the end zone seven (!) times, racking up 294 yards on only 18 carries.
“He scored from everywhere on the field,” North Gem coach Corry Hatch said, “From 1 yard to 90, he scored anytime there was a lane.”
DB Jared Rindlisbaker, Sr. (North Gem)
Tasked with stopping Rockland receivers Wes and Teague Matthews, Rindlisbaker was huge in containing the Bulldogs’ pass-heavy offense. The senior defensive back was responsible for seven tackles, seven passes defended and a forced fumble.
“He was the key to stopping Rockland’s air raid,” Corry Hatch said. “He did a heck of a job.”
QB Gavin Permann, Jr. (Rockland)
Despite a tough loss to North Gem, Rockland’s highlight was the play of Permann. The junior quarterback completed more than half his passes for 158 yards and a pair of scores. Then, with his legs, Permann racked up 153 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries.
“He had a good game against a tough North Gem team,” Rockland coach Gerry Hunter said.