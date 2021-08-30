DT Sloan Lambson, Sr. (Highland)
Lambson spent all of Saturday punishing an Alta (UT) offensive line that was no match for the 5-foot-11, 220-pound bulldozer. Helping the Rams’ notch their first win of the year, Lambson recorded nine tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and too much disruption to quantify.
“He showed senior leadership through his play,” said Highland coach Gino Mariani. “He’s really rising to the occasion facing bigger teams.”
DE Kody Colvin, Sr. (Highland)
A lengthy pass rusher, Colvin seems to only need two strides until he’s in the quarterback’s face. On Saturday, the 6-foot-3 defensive end racked up nine tackles, a pair of tackles for loss and a sack. If there’s a play being made, good chance Colvin is right in the mix of it.
“The second week in a row with a huge impact,” Mariani said. “He has a great motor.”
RB Ryken Echo Hawk, So. (Pocatello)
In Poky’s 49-0 dismantling of Ogden (UT), Echo Hawk added about four minutes to his highlight reel. The 165-pound sophomore ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries. Oh, and he didn’t even play in the second half.
“Ryken and the O-line played great,” Thunder coach Dave Spillett said. “He ran around, through, and over our opponent. Ryken and the O-line earned a performance like that over the last 12 months in the weight room.”
RB Austin Ramirez, Jr. (Blackfoot)
Out of Blackfoot’s shotgun sets, Ramirez would take handoffs and burst forward. In Blackfoot’s close loss to Thunder Ridge, the speedy running back gained 120 yards on 27 carries.
”Austin did a good job,” said Blackfoot coach Jerrod Ackley. “He’s hard to bring down with one person. Two or three people have to bring him down.”
QB Hunter Roche, Sr. (Marsh Valley)
In a close loss against Beaver, Roche completed more than half his passes for 234 yards and a touchdown. The senior also notched a tackle for loss on defense.
“He made good decisions and was able to deliver the ball,” said Marsh Valley coach Doug Armstrong.
WR/DB Payton Howe, Sr. (Marsh Valley)
Howe was an electric weapon for the Eagles in their opening game. The speedy wideout caught seven passes for 173 yards, including a late 54-yard touchdown in which Howe juked out about a half-dozen Beaver defenders.
“Payton was all over the field in double coverage making big plays,” said Armstrong.
RB Zach Stailey, Sr. (Snake River)
Helping Snake River to a blowout opening-night win over Kimberly, Stailey dominated. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound senior ran the ball 21 times for 225 yards and a pair of touchdowns – including an 85-yard scamper.
“He had an awesome first game, ran very hard,” said Snake River coach Jeb Harrison. “He hits the holes fast.”
RB Carson Hawker, Sr. (Snake River)
Running in Snake River’s Wing-T offense, Hawker was another huge benefactor on Friday. The shifty fullback scored three times in the Panthers’ 57-40 victory, running the ball 27 times for 164 yards.
“He blocked well and makes some nice cuts,” Harrison said.
QB Brody Beck, Jr. (Aberdeen)
Defenders can’t tackle Beck on their own. Even with arms pulling on him, Beck chops his feet and stays upright. American Falls learned that on Saturday as Beck gained 190 yards and scored three touchdowns on 21 attempts.
“Behind some great blocking from his teammates, Brody ran hard Friday night and played a great game,” Aberdeen coach Jeff Duffin said.
TB Cale Adamson, Jr. (Aberdeen)
In his first high school game as a ball carrier, Adamson looked unstoppable at times. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound tailback complimented Beck with a 110-yard performance on only 10 carries, a night highlighted by a 62-yard score.
“After going from playing on the O-line to the backfield, Cale showed he is a real threat running the football,” Duffin said.
QB/LB Tugg Kap, Sr. (Soda Springs)
Leading Soda Springs to a 36-0 win over Ririe, Kap did everything for the Cardinals. He scored four total touchdowns while throwing for 231 yards and running for another 126. Then, playing linebacker, Kap tallied an incredible 18 tackles, including two for a loss.
“Tugg was everywhere on D and an absolute workhorse on O,” Soda Springs coach Colter Evans said.
OL/DL Will Lau, Jr. (Soda Springs)
Lau’s play in the trenches paved the way for the Cardinals’ opening-night shutout. The big lineman kept Kap upright, not allowing a sack and recording a trio of pancake blocks. He also helped create holes for an offense that averaged over six yards a play.
“Will was a wall on the O-line with no one getting pressure on our quarterback’s blindside all day,” Evans said. “And he punished D-linemen in the run game.”
QB Tayson Neal, Jr. (Bear Lake)
Taking the reins of the Bear Lake offense from former gunslinger Owen Teuscher, Neal looked like a veteran. In the Bears 29-point victory over Big Piney (WY), the junior quarterback racked up 218 yards and a quartet of touchdowns.
“Tayson really stepped up for his first varsity start,” said Bear Lake coach Ryan Messerly.
QB Gavin Permann, Jr. (Rockland)
In his first game under center, Permann helped lead Rockland to a 24-point win over Camas County. The junior quarterback completed two-thirds of his passes for nearly 300 yards and collected a whopping six touchdowns.
“He stepped up as our new starting QB with a dominant performance,” Rockland coach Gerry Hunter said. “He had great leadership and threw a catchable ball for our backs and receivers.”
WR Teague Matthews, So. (Rockland)
The Bulldogs’ big wide receiver couldn’t be stopped on Friday. Helping lead Rockland to a 24-point win over Camas County, Matthews caught nine passes for 144 yards and reeled in three touchdowns in his first game as a sophomore.
“He’s a dominant wide receiver with great hands,” Hunter said. “At 6-4 he is hard to stop.”
QB Bridger Hatch, Sr. (North Gem)
In helping North Gem to a last-second victory over Grace, Hatch – one of the best quarterbacks in 1A DII – rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns while completing just one pass – the game-winning score.
“Bridger is a good leader, a good teammate, and a tough kid,” said North Gem coach Corry Hatch. “He hung in there through some adversity and led our team like a QB is supposed to.”
RB Chayce Low, Sr. (North Gem)
The North Gem running back was one of three Cowboys to run for over 100 yards, netting 119 and a touchdown. But it was his receiving exploits those at North Gem will remember. With nine seconds left against Grace, QB Bridger Hatch tossed the go-ahead touchdown to Low.
This game was won between the tackles and Chayce Low did the running in there,” said Hatch. “His game-winning touchdown catch showed how versatile and tough he is.”