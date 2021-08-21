SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS
Head coach: Jeb Harrison, sixth season (24-24)
Three year glance:
2020: 3-6 (lost in state quarterfinals)
2019: 8-3 (lost in state semifinals)
2018: 2-6
Jeb Harrison can use his 2020 Snake River team as an example of reliance for as long as the Panthers sixth-year head coach stays around football.
Coming off a state semifinal loss in 2019, the Panthers began last season with four-straight losses, which included close defeats at the hands of Kimberly and Blackfoot but blowouts to South Fremont and 2A juggernaut West Side.
Yet, only two games matter when you’re playing in a three-team conference – and Snake River won both of them, beating Marsh Valley then shutting out American Falls to win 3A District 5 and earn a playoff berth.
“Those are the games you have to win to get to the dance. Everybody wants to go into the playoffs at 7-0 or 9-0 but a lot of those teams haven’t been tested,” Harrison said. “The name of the game is to get through the season healthy and be ready for the playoffs. That’s what’s important.”
Harrison said the Panthers have three goals before every season: Win their opener (something SR has only done once in the past five years), win their conference and win state. Last season, Snake River only accomplished one of those – which means the Panthers head into 2021 with plenty of room for improvement.
Good news for Snake River is it returns senior quarterback Cole Gilbert, the reigning conference offensive player of the year who threw for over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns last year.
“I feel like my leadership role has stepped up a lot,” Gilbert said. “I’ve been on varsity for three years now so (my teammates) expect me to be a leader.”
Gilbert, though, loses a few safety blankets in running back Chandler Coombs and wide receiver Trey Poulter, who caught 46 passes for 570 yards. With those losses and a more-experienced offensive line, expect the Panthers’ to adopt an offense that’s more run-heavy behind fullback Carson Hawker and running back Zach Stailey.
“They’re going to run hard,” Harrison said of his ball-carriers.
“Last year, we had a bunch of fast, skinny guys so we were trying to throw the ball around,” added Gilbert. “I think there will be a lot more running plays (this year).”
Along with operating the offense, Gilbert will be playing in the secondary of Snake River’s defense, where Harrison believes he’ll “turn heads at safety.”
He’ll be one of the many playmakers – including Stailey at cornerback and outside linebacker Keegan Ashley – at the disposal of new defensive coordinator Jeff Toulouse, who moved over from Blackfoot in the offseason and has some holes to plug with the Panthers’ defense.
“Our linebacker corps is untested … They’re going to need to play well” Harrison said. “We had one of our bigger senior classes last year that we’ve ever had and it was kind of a disappointing end for us.
“I think these kids realize that it’s going to be tough every week and they’re ready to battle.”
Snake River begins its season at home against Kimberly on Friday Aug. 27.