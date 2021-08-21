MARSH VALLEY EAGLES
Head coach: Doug Armstrong, sixth season (17-27)
Three year glance:
2020: 3-6
2019: 4-5 (lost in first round of playoffs)
2018: 6-3 (lost in state quarterfinals)
Doug Armstrong has no interest in putting together a schedule full of cupcakes.
“There’s no enjoyment in that,” said the sixth-year Marsh Valley coach. “I would rather play a tough team and lose by a touchdown than play somebody and dominate them by 60 points. The kids learn something – even in a loss. But I don’t expect us to lose.”
Three of the Eagles' first four games are against a 2020 state champion, beginning with the season opener against Beaver, the 2020 2A champion in Utah. Also on Marsh Valley’s schedule is the reigning 3A title-holder (Sugar-Salem) and West Side, the two-time defending 2A champs that notched a 14-6 win over the Eagles last season.
It may be one of the toughest early-season gauntlets in the state for a team that went 3-6 last season and missed the playoffs.
“We have a lot to prove. I feel like there’s a lot of doubters,” Marsh Valley senior quarterback Hunter Roche said. “There are people thinking like, ‘They didn’t do great last year, what are they going to do (this year)?’”
If the Eagles have any self-doubt, they sure don’t show it – especially because a majority of its playmakers from a year ago return for their senior campaign.
Leading that group is Michael Belnap, last season’s 3A District 5 Player of the Year who rushed for over 1,000 yards at running back and notched 88 tackles as a linebacker. Belnap, a sturdy 5-foot-10, 180-pound athlete, uses a combination of speed and instincts to wreak havoc.
“He runs hard and can read a hole like no other,” M.V. senior receiver and defensive back Payton Howe said of Belnap. “On defense, he’ll just fill a hole and light you up.”
Marsh Valley does not dilly-dally with artsy plays or new-age tricks. The Eagles want to play old-school football. They want games decided in the trenches, decided by senior offensive linemen Hunter McQuivey, Dalton Bowman, Easton Branson, Grayson Sorensen inserting their will.
“They thrive on contact,” Armstrong said of his O-line. “Their goal is to move somebody from point A to point B.”
Because all it takes is a small crease for Belnap, Howe or Roche to break free.
Defensively, too, with Belnap and Roche at linebacker and Howe in the secondary, the Eagles bring back a slew of experience on both sides of the ball.
For a small 3A school, Marsh Valley has done quite a lot of winning over the years. Its baseball team won state in 2019. Its basketball squad took home the 3A crown in 2020. Naturally, success in football would seemingly be on the horizon.
“My expectations,” Armstrong said, “these boys know what they are.”
“State championship,” Belnap said. “That’s the goal.”
Marsh Valley opens its season against Beaver (UT) on Friday Aug. 27 at Madison HS.