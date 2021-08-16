HIGHLAND RAMS
Head coach: Gino Mariani, 21st season (177-50)
Three year glance:
2020: 8-3 (lost in state quarterfinal)
2019: 8-4 (lost in state semifinal)
2018: 10-2 (lost in state title game)
The recent fixtures of Highland football were nowhere to be seen. No Easton Durham. No Kaleb Demuzio. No Hipa Galo. No Logan George. No Luke Togiai. The practice fields above Iron Horse Stadium were absent of many familiar faces, which seems like it would be a poor indication for the Rams in 2021.
Not quite.
“I think we’re a little ahead right now then where we were last year,” said Highland coach Gino Mariani. “This has been a pretty cohesive group and they’ve spent the time in the summer … More kids showed up, a little more dedicated.”
Perhaps that’s what the Rams need to reach the mountaintop for the first time since 2017. After a 7-2 regular season a year ago, the Rams fell in the 5A quarterfinals to the eventual state champions, Rocky Mountain – the squad Highland will open its season against.
The litmus test will come early for Highland, an immediate look at where the Rams stack up in Idaho’s top classification. It will also be the first look at the development of quarterback Jack Whitmer, the senior who started the Rams’ first few games last season before being benched for Durham.
“I think his knowledge of what we’re trying to accomplish is a lot better,” Mariani said.
“I fought all year for that position,” added Whitmer, who still completed almost 60% of his passes and accounted for a half-dozen touchdowns. “I learned that you don’t have a position until it’s Friday night. You have to come to practice expecting to defend your position.”
The good news for Whitmer is his surrounding cast is full of studs – a senior-laden group poised to excel with the added responsibilities.
Ian Allen and Kyler Williams anchor yet another big, physical Highland offensive line. Receivers Raimon Barela and Jaxon Shuman – a pair of sub-6-foot wide-outs with blazing speed – combined to reel in a dozen touchdowns and rack up almost 900 receiving yards last year. And tailback Eli Parrish will lead a shifty running back corps that will be the near-antithesis of the power game Demuzio excelled at.
Yet, as Mariani noted, the strength of Highland will again be its defensive line. Overshadowed by George and Togiai last season, DT Sloan Lambson and end Kody Colvin are poised to both finish their careers with all-state nominations after combining for 12 sacks as juniors. Lambson is a bruising interior force who works perfectly with the contrasting Colvin, a lengthy pass-rusher who can seemingly take two strides and be in the quarterback's face.
And if Lambson or Colvin can’t wreak havoc, linebacker Mason Fullmer and cornerback Adam Jones – both second-team all-state selections last year – are there as backup. It’s another athletic group for defensive coordinator Nick Sorrell that should keep Highland in the mix.
“Our expectations, we talk all the time when they come in, we want to win,” Mariani said. “We want to be in the championship.”
Highland begins its season on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Holt Arena against Rocky Mountain.