AMERICAN FALLS BEAVERS
Head coach: Cory Hollingsworth, fourth season
Three year glance:
2020: 3-6 (lost in first round of playoffs)
2019: 2-6
2018: 3-6 (lost in first round of playoffs)
Playing American Falls is a test of patience only rivaled by sitting at the DMV. The Beavers operate a run-heavy Wing-T offense that can turn a game’s tempo into molasses and frustrate opponents.
It’s exactly what they did against 3A District 5 foe Snake River last season. In what may go down as the quickest quarter of football in history, American Falls’ first drive took up the entire opening quarter. And by the time the drive stalled early in the second, the Beavers still weren’t in the red zone.
It was a masterful effort … that produced no score. It’s hard to look back and think of what may have been. Because the Beavers took care of Marsh Valley the next week, a score on that drive and a win over Snake River may have propelled American Falls to a district championship.
Instead, the Beavers fell by four points to South Fremont in the state qualifier – and now begin 2021 with a number of question marks. Chief among them is how the Beavers plan to replace the production of star athletes Taeson deBruijn and Andrew Adkins, who rushed for 700 yards and a half-dozen scores while piling on a team-high 92 tackles as the Beavers’ top linebacker.
“No one is probably going to replace Andrew with his size, but we have a lot of pieces here,” said senior quarterback Patty Harwood.
Harwood is embarking on his third season as American Falls’ starting signal-caller – and because he only slings the ball a few times per game in the Beavers’ Wing-T scheme, it’s imperative he’s locked in on every offensive detail.
“I have to know basically what everyone is doing,” he said. “Every day at practice, everyone is asking me what to do.”
“The kids respect him,” AF coach Cory Hollingsworth said of Harwood. “When you have a leader being the hardest-working guy, that’s a big deal.”
Helping Harwood’s cause is a massive offensive line – headlined by right guard Sam Ortega, tight end Alexis Rios and Juan Rosales – and ball carriers like shifty sophomore Brian Cervantes and junior Josh Smith, who played at tight end last season but moved back because the Beavers’ line was so big.
Hollingsworth feels good about his offense – but that part has never been an issue for him at AF.
“The key to everything is our defense,” the Beavers' coach said, “because our defense just hasn’t been very good.”
The guy expected to help change that – and replace Adkins – is Ortega, a hard-hitting middle linebacker who fills gaps like a ballistic missile. If the Beavers can turn around their defense, they think they have a chance to win a pretty win-open conference.
“I feel like if we can beat Marsh again this year,” Harwood said, “then we have a really good chance of going to state.”
American Falls begins its season at Aberdeen on Friday, Aug. 27.