HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL HS football scores 9/2: Highland falls to Skyline, Poky rolls over Ridgevue JOURNAL STAFF Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Aberdeen tailback Hiatt Beck sprints upfield during Friday's game against Declo. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Highland quarterback Drew Hymas rushes for a first down Friday during a loss to Skyline in Idaho Falls. Paul Lambert/For the Journal HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLPocatello 61, Ridgevue 12Thunder move to 1-1. Skyline 29, Highland 21The Rams are 0-2 for the first time since 2016. Highland sophomore Kai Callen gets around the corner Friday during a lost to Skyline in Idaho Falls. Paul Lambert/For the Journal Bonneville 33, Century 15The Diamondbacks are still looking for their first win since last October.Blackfoot 31, Madison 14Broncos improve to 2-0 with a win over a 5A Madison club that made last season's playoffs. Quarterback Jaxon Grimmett completed 10 of 19 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns.West Side 12, Layton Christian (UT) 0The Pirates are 2-0.Rockland 43, Challis-Mackay 8The Bulldogs improve to 1-1.Aberdeen 18, Declo 12Using a strong ground game, the Tigers improve to 2-0.Bear Lake 28, Lyman (WY) 0The Bears move to 2-0.Grace 38, Lighthouse Christian 30The Grizzlies are 2-0.