As if it was needed, there will be some added intrigue to Friday's Black and Blue Bowl after both Pocatello and Highland moved up in the latest Idaho High School Football Media Poll.
After a thrashing of Century, the Rams jumped up to the four spot in the 5A rankings. Meanwhile, Pocatello is now the No. 1 team in 4A after a rout of Jackson Hole pushed the Thunder to an undefeated 3-0 start.
Elsewhere, West Side is again the top team in 2A for seemingly the millionth straight week. The Pirates just shutout Marsh Valley and will face fifth-ranked Cole Valley Christian on Friday.
Other local team that received votes but just missed the top five were Preston (4A), North Gem (1A DII) and Rockland (1A DII).
Here's the full rankings:
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rigby (11) 3-0 63 1
2. Mountain View (2) 3-0 54 2
3. Rocky Mountain 2-1 26 3
4. Highland 3-1 18 5
5. Lewiston 3-0 9 —
Others receiving votes: Eagle 8, Capital 7, Meridian 6, Coeur d'Alene 2, Skyview 1, Idaho Falls 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Pocatello (10) 3-0 56 3
2. Skyline (3) 1-2 37 1
3. Minico 3-0 35 5
4. Sandpoint 1-1 28 4
5. Shelley 3-0 14 —
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 10, Emmett 9, Moscow 2, Middleton 2, Mountain Home 1, Preston 1.
