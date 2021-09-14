Ryken Echo Hawk

Pocatello running back Ryken Echo Hawk switches field to score a 57-yard touchdown Thursday against Jackson Hole.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

As if it was needed, there will be some added intrigue to Friday's Black and Blue Bowl after both Pocatello and Highland moved up in the latest Idaho High School Football Media Poll.

After a thrashing of Century, the Rams jumped up to the four spot in the 5A rankings. Meanwhile, Pocatello is now the No. 1 team in 4A after a rout of Jackson Hole pushed the Thunder to an undefeated 3-0 start.

Elsewhere, West Side is again the top team in 2A for seemingly the millionth straight week. The Pirates just shutout Marsh Valley and will face fifth-ranked Cole Valley Christian on Friday.

Other local team that received votes but just missed the top five were Preston (4A), North Gem (1A DII) and Rockland (1A DII). 

Here's the full rankings:

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rigby (11) 3-0 63 1

2. Mountain View (2) 3-0 54 2

3. Rocky Mountain 2-1 26 3

4. Highland 3-1 18 5

5. Lewiston 3-0 9 —

Others receiving votes: Eagle 8, Capital 7, Meridian 6, Coeur d'Alene 2, Skyview 1, Idaho Falls 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Pocatello (10) 3-0 56 3

2. Skyline (3) 1-2 37 1

3. Minico 3-0 35 5

4. Sandpoint 1-1 28 4

5. Shelley 3-0 14 —

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 10, Emmett 9, Moscow 2, Middleton 2, Mountain Home 1, Preston 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (13) 3-0 65 1

2. Weiser 3-0 46 2

3. Gooding 3-0 40 3

4. South Fremont 3-0 30 4

5. Kellogg 3-0 8 —

Others receiving votes: Fruitland 2, McCall-Donnelly 2, Sugar-Salem 1, Timberlake 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (13) 3-0 65 1

2. Firth 2-1 37 2

3. Declo 3-0 35 3

4. North Fremont 3-0 34 4

5. Cole Valley Christian 3-0 23 5

Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (11) 3-0 62 1

2. Prairie (1) 2-0 49 2

3. Raft River (1) 2-0 44 3

4. Butte County 3-0 27 5

5. Notus 2-1 6 4

Others receiving votes: Murtaugh 4, Genesee 3. 

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (13) 3-0 65 1

2. Horseshoe Bend 3-0 46 4

3. Castleford 3-0 36 —

4. Dietrich 2-1 23 2

5. Kendrick 2-1 19 3

Others receiving votes: North Gem 3, Mullan 2, Rockland 1.