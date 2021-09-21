Ezra Godfrey

Highland receiver Ezra Godfrey (White) catches a deep pass en route to a 74-yard touchdown as Pocatello defender Devin Rodriguez (Red) dives for Godfrey’s legs.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

For the third-straight week, there is a new school atop the 4A rankings of the Idaho High School Football Media Poll.

Skyline was in the driver's seat ... then lost. Pocatello was No. 1 ... then fell on Friday to Highland in the Black and Blue Blue. And, now, the top team in 4A is Minico, which narrowly defeated Century in Week 0.

Even with the loss, though, Pocatello is still ranked third in the classification.

Elsewhere, there wasn't much change. The entire 5A rankings stayed in tact -- with Highland still slotted at No. 4 after the Rams' 41-14 win over Pocatello.

Also, West Side is still the No. 1 team in 2A following its 25-straight victory -- a blowout victory over fifth-ranked Cole Valley Christian. 

Other local teams receiving votes were Blackfoot, which received just one nod, and North Gem, which is technically sixth in 1A DII.

Here's the full rankings:

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rigby (11) 4-0 59 1

2. Mountain View (1) 4-0 50 2

3. Rocky Mountain 3-1 31 3

4. Highland 4-1 18 4

5. Lewiston 4-0 11 5

Others receiving votes: Meridian 5, Skyview 4, Coeur d'Alene 2.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Minico (9) 4-0 57 3

2. Shelley (1) 4-0 40 5

3. Pocatello (1) 3-1 32 1

4. Emmett (1) 3-1 25 —

5. Bishop Kelly 2-2 6 —

Others receiving votes: Sandpoint 5, Moscow 5, Middleton 5, Skyline 3, Blackfoot 1, Twin Falls 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (12) 4-0 60 1

2. Weiser 4-0 47 2

3. Gooding 3-0 36 3

4. Kellogg 3-0 16 5

5. South Fremont 3-1 13 4

Others receiving votes: Sugar-Salem 4, Timberlake 3, Fruitland 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (12) 4-0 60 1

2. Firth 3-1 40 2

3. Declo 4-0 37 3

4. North Fremont 3-0 30 4

5. Cole Valley Christian 3-1 8 5

Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 4, West Jefferson 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (10) 4-0 57 1

2. Prairie (1) 3-0 45 2

3. Raft River (1) 3-0 42 3

t-4. Butte County 3-1 13 4

t-4. Genesee 3-0 13 —

Others receiving votes: Notus 4, Murtaugh 4, Lapwai 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (12) 4-0 60 1

2. Castleford 4-0 41 3

3. Horseshoe Bend 3-0 40 2

4. Dietrich 3-1 23 4

5. Kendrick 2-1 8 5

Others receiving votes: North Gem 6, Mullan 2.