For the third-straight week, there is a new school atop the 4A rankings of the Idaho High School Football Media Poll.
Skyline was in the driver's seat ... then lost. Pocatello was No. 1 ... then fell on Friday to Highland in the Black and Blue Blue. And, now, the top team in 4A is Minico, which narrowly defeated Century in Week 0.
Even with the loss, though, Pocatello is still ranked third in the classification.
Elsewhere, there wasn't much change. The entire 5A rankings stayed in tact -- with Highland still slotted at No. 4 after the Rams' 41-14 win over Pocatello.
Also, West Side is still the No. 1 team in 2A following its 25-straight victory -- a blowout victory over fifth-ranked Cole Valley Christian.
Other local teams receiving votes were Blackfoot, which received just one nod, and North Gem, which is technically sixth in 1A DII.
Here's the full rankings:
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rigby (11) 4-0 59 1
2. Mountain View (1) 4-0 50 2
3. Rocky Mountain 3-1 31 3
4. Highland 4-1 18 4
5. Lewiston 4-0 11 5
Others receiving votes: Meridian 5, Skyview 4, Coeur d'Alene 2.
