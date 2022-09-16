HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL HS FB scores 9/16: Highland edges Poky, Shelley clips Blackfoot JOURNAL STAFF Sep 16, 2022 Sep 16, 2022 Updated 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland receiver Rhidge Barela runs with the ball during Friday's game. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLHighland 14, Pocatello 7Behind running back Jackson Riddle's two touchdowns, the Rams won their 12th straight over the Thunder, improving to 2-2 on the season. Shelley 35, Blackfoot 28The Russets' first win of the year comes over the Broncos, who suffer their first loss of the season.Castleford 26, Rockland 14The Bulldogs fall to 1-3 on the year.Aberdeen 56, Soda Springs 19Hiatt Beck returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, helping the Tigers score on every drive of the game. They move to 3-1.Ririe 25, American Falls 21The Beavers are still searching for their first win, falling to 0-4.Minico 35, Century 0The Diamondbacks will have to wait until their next game to find their first win of the season.Grace 58, Watersprings 8The Grizzlies improve to 3-1.Marsh Valley 53, Kimberly 40In an offensive eruption, the Eagles win their first game of the year, moving to 1-3.Burley 82, Preston 44The Indians move to 1-4.Bear Lake 48, Wendell 0The Bears improve to 3-1.West Jefferson 21, Malad 14The Dragons are now 1-3 on the year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Shelley Blackfoot Zoology American Football Sport Game Fb Win Bronco Hs Russet Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters