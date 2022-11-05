HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS FB scores 11/4: West Side, Grace earn quarterfinal wins JOURNAL STAFF Nov 5, 2022 Nov 5, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email West Side quarterback Eli Brown evades a tackler during Saturday’s 2A quarterfinal game against Declo. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL2A playoffsWest Side 31, Declo 10 In next weekend's semifinals, the Pirates will meet Bear Lake, the only team to beat them in the past three seasons.1AD1 playoffsGrace 56, Raft River 26Grizzlies move on to the semifinals, facing Kamiah.1AD2 playoffsDietrich 64, Rockland 14Bulldogs' season ends with a 4-5 record. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Grace Win Sport Playoff Semifinal Quarterfinal Hs West Side Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
